Ram temple: Uddhav Thackeray to hold rally in Pandharpur on December 24

SHIV SENA president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that he will hold a rally in the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district demanding that a Ram temple be built in Ayodhya.

Without naming the BJP, Uddhav said: “I will hold a rally on December 24 in Pandharpur to the wake up the Kumbhakaran who has been sleeping for the past four-and-a-half years despite coming to power. It is the next step after the Ayodhya visit.”

Uddhav was in Ayodhya on November 24 and 25 to demand the construction of a Ram temple. Claiming that the BJP cannot point a finger towards the courts and say that the Ram temple issue is sub-judice, Uddhav said: “The BJP has changed the decisions of courts in other cases and it should be done in the case of Ram temple as well.”

The Sena chief was speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Dadar after a meeting with Sena leaders on the drought situation prevailing in the state. Uddhav said he has reviewed the type of works needed to be taken up to deal with the drought situation.