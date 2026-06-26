Uddhav Sena’s Raut seeks probe into Ram Mandir ‘missing’ silver brick

The allegation comes amid a controversy over alleged irregularities in donations linked to the Ram temple trust. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that a four-kg silver brick donated by the undivided Shiv Sena and Rs 1 crore contributed by party chief Uddhav Thackeray for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya remain unaccounted for, and demanded an investigation into the matter.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai and later posting on X, Raut claimed that despite several years having passed since the donation was made in the presence of Shiv Sena leaders, party workers and religious figures, there had been no acknowledgement, receipt or communication from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust regarding either the silver brick or the cash donation.