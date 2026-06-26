Uddhav Sena’s Raut seeks probe into Ram Mandir ‘missing’ silver brick

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Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that a four-kg silver brick donated by the undivided Shiv Sena and Rs 1 crore contributed by party chief Uddhav Thackeray for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya remain unaccounted for, and demanded an investigation into the matter.
Addressing reporters in Mumbai and later posting on X, Raut claimed that despite several years having passed since the donation was made in the presence of Shiv Sena leaders, party workers and religious figures, there had been no acknowledgement, receipt or communication from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust regarding either the silver brick or the cash donation.
“For the construction of the Ram temple, Shiv Sena donated a four-kg silver brick. Uddhav Thackeray also contributed Rs 1 crore. Till date, there is no information about where the silver brick is, nor has any receipt or communication been received from the trust,” Raut said.
The allegation comes amid a controversy over alleged irregularities in donations linked to the Ram temple trust. Earlier this week, an FIR was registered in Uttar Pradesh against eight persons in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving donations.
Referring to the case, Raut alleged that some of those accused continued to be associated with the trust.
“The main accused are still working in the trust. People who claim to be Hindutvawadi are stealing money from the temple. Crores collected as donations have been siphoned off,” he alleged.
Demanding accountability, Raut said questions needed to be answered about the donations made by the undivided Shiv Sena.
“Where did the silver brick and the donation money go? A proper investigation should be conducted and responsibility fixed,” he said.
Escalating his attack, Raut further alleged that money siphoned off from temple donations was being used for political purposes.
“This stolen money enters politics. Money taken from Ram temple donations is being used to buy parties and MPs. It was used to break the AAP, the Trinamool Congress and now six Shiv Sena MPs,” he alleged.
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