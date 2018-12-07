Ram Janmabhoomi trailer: Bombay High Court orders YouTube to remove objectionable content

THE BOMBAY High Court has directed YouTube to remove the “objectionable content” from the trailer of the film Ram Janmabhoomi, which was released on November 19.

A Division Bench of Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Sarang Kotwal was on Wednesday hearing a petition filed by Azhar Tamboli, through his lawyer Hasnain Kazi and Raeed Kazi, seeking to restrain the filmmakers from publicly exhibiting the film and its trailer. The petitioner has contended that the trailer is “highly provocative and contemptuous to religion, race and caste” and that the dialogues in the film hurt religious sentiments.

When contacted, Tamboli alleged that the poster of the movie has hurt religion sentiments. “It shows a saffron flag on the Babri masjid. The movie maligns the Muslim community and is creating prejudice, when a verdict on the (Ayodhya land) issue is expected from the Supreme Court.”

“The petition has said that the central character of the film, who is shown to be the leader of the Muslim community, is influencing Muslims against Hindus, which may arouse the sentiments of the Hindu community,” he added.

The petition has claimed that the release of trailer is jeopardising the law and order situation of the country and giving rise to communalism in the society. On the trailer showing Muslims and Hindus raising religious slogans, the plea stated: “Such depiction will be harmful to the brotherhood between the two communities.”

The lawyer for the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) told the court that it is yet to issue a certificate to the movie. CBFC lawyer Advait Sethna said, “The bench directed YouTube to remove the objectionable content from the trailer and posted the matter for hearing in January.”