Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office to record statement in drugs case

Actor Rakul Preet Singh reached NCB office in South Mumbai on Friday morning to record her statement in drugs probe linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rakul has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

Rakul was seen entering the NCB guest house, from where the central agency is operating, in Colaba around 10.30 am.

Her name had cropped up during the interrogation of actress Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput’s girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, the official said.

Earlier, Rakul was to record her statement on Thursday, but her team had claimed she had not received summons from the NCB. NCB officials reached out to her on Thursday following which she acknowledged the summons, the official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Besides Rakul, actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi are also slated to join the NCB investigation on Friday, he said.

Padukone, who has been summoned, arrived in the city from Goa late last night. Besides Padukone, actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor are also set to appear before the agency on Saturday. On Thursday, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi appeared before the NCB, along with designer Simone Khambatta.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput’s alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood celebrities to “join the probe”.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

