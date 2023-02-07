Rakhi Sawant’s husband detained following actor’s complaint over ‘assault, missing money and jewellery’

Adil Durrani, the husband of Rakhi Sawant, was detained by the Oshiwara police on Tuesday after an FIR was registered based on a complaint given by the actor against him. Sawant had approached the police, accusing the 30-year-old of assaulting her and taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge, as per police.

Sources said Durrani was likely to be placed under arrest.

An officer from Oshiwara police station said that in her complaint to the police, Sawant said that she got in touch with Durrani in January 2022 following which the duo opened a joint business account. She alleged that without her knowledge, Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from the account in June to buy a car, but Sawant did not object as they were to get married, an officer said.

Later, she alleged that Durrani assaulted her on two occasions, prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable complaint against him. As per Sawant, Durrani threatened her more than once saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official.

In her complaint, Sawant said that on Sunday night, she discovered that Rs 5 lakh cash and her mother’s jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard. The watchman later told her that Durrani had visited the flat in her absence, the actor said.

Sawant then approached Oshiwara police on Monday night following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against Durrani under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), said the official. The police have not arrested anyone yet, said the official.