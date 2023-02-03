scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

Case filed by model: Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea hearing on Feb 8; no action against actor till Feb 9, Bombay HC tells police

According to the prosecution, Rakhi Sawant allegedly made derogatory comments about the complainant.

rakhi sawantThe model has also filed an intervention application opposing Rakhi Sawant's plea. (Express file photo by Jasbir Malhi)
Listen to this article
Case filed by model: Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea hearing on Feb 8; no action against actor till Feb 9, Bombay HC tells police
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Bombay High Court will on February 8, Wednesday, hear an anticipatory bail plea by actor Rakhi Sawant who was detained by Mumbai police earlier last month and was taken to Amboli police station in relation to a case filed by a model. The model had complained that Sawant made inappropriate videos and photos of her viral. The high court has directed the police not to take action against Rakhi Sawant till February 9, Thursday.

A single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik was informed by the police’s lawyer that the investigation officer (IO) could not remain present for the hearing and therefore the matter can be taken. Sawant’s lawyer said her mother passed away recently and she should be given protection till further hearing. The bench directed the police to continue the relief from arrest granted to Sawant till February 9, when the next hearing is scheduled.

According to the prosecution, the applicant (Sawant) allegedly made derogatory comments about the complainant.

More from Mumbai

The model has also filed an intervention application opposing Rakhi Sawant’s plea. A sessions court had earlier observed that “prima facie, material available was against the applicant (Sawant) and she had not been cooperating with the investigating agency, and therefore, no case of anticipatory bail was made out”. On this, the high court bench said that the sessions court judge had “wrongly rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Sawant”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime
Budget 2023: Choosing the right tax regime

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 18:24 IST
Next Story

NCHM JEE 2023: Online registration begins, steps to register available here

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close