Case filed by model: Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea hearing on Feb 8; no action against actor till Feb 9, Bombay HC tells police

The Bombay High Court will on February 8, Wednesday, hear an anticipatory bail plea by actor Rakhi Sawant who was detained by Mumbai police earlier last month and was taken to Amboli police station in relation to a case filed by a model. The model had complained that Sawant made inappropriate videos and photos of her viral. The high court has directed the police not to take action against Rakhi Sawant till February 9, Thursday.

A single-judge bench of Justice Makarand S Karnik was informed by the police’s lawyer that the investigation officer (IO) could not remain present for the hearing and therefore the matter can be taken. Sawant’s lawyer said her mother passed away recently and she should be given protection till further hearing. The bench directed the police to continue the relief from arrest granted to Sawant till February 9, when the next hearing is scheduled.

According to the prosecution, the applicant (Sawant) allegedly made derogatory comments about the complainant.

The model has also filed an intervention application opposing Rakhi Sawant’s plea. A sessions court had earlier observed that “prima facie, material available was against the applicant (Sawant) and she had not been cooperating with the investigating agency, and therefore, no case of anticipatory bail was made out”. On this, the high court bench said that the sessions court judge had “wrongly rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Sawant”.