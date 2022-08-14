‘Indomitable, full of life’: PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Condolences started pouring in as the news of the death of 62-year-old billionaire stock investor and founder of recently launched airline Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala broke.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

CEO of Breach Candy Hospital N Santhanam told The Indian Express that Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to the hospital at 6.45 am. Another doctor at the hospital said Jhunjhunwala had uncontrolled diabetes and kidney-related issues.

BJP President J P Nadda said, “I am saddened by the terrible news of the passing away of veteran investor, business magnate and stock trader Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace and may Prabhu Ram give strength to his family members and loved ones.”

Jhunjhunwala, also known as ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, began investing in the stock market in the early 1980s and managed his portfolio through his asset management firm RARE Enterprises.

Cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted, “End of an Era as the Big Bull of the Dalal Street , #RakeshJhunjhunwala passes away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is no more. Investor, bold risk taker, masterly understanding of the stock market, clear in communication- a leader in his own right. Fondly remember several conversations we’ve had. Had strong belief in India’s strength and capabilities. Condolences”

Indian businessman Suhel Seth said, “His last supper at my home in Gurgaon…a fine man and astute too a tee but what was most amazing was his empathetic side! RIP Rakesh Jhunjhunwala 🙏”

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, “OMG. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ji was such a passionate patriot, financial genius with great sense of humour and a positive worldview. A visionary, a great human and a friend. It’s a great loss to Bharat. ओम् शांति।”

Vedanta Resources Limited Chairman Anil Agarwal said, “Breaks my heart to know that a friend of mine, and more widely known as the big bull of our stock market, is no more…Rakesh Jhunjhunwala will forever be known as the man who popularised public understanding of stock markets. My prayers go out to his family & friends. Om Shanti🙏🏽”

Union Minister Smriti Irani called Jhunjhunwala a legend and said his legacy would live on. She tweeted, “He was tenacious , he was tender , he was graceful, he was as my gentle giant . Bhaiyya always told me ‘ apan apne dam par jeyenge ‘ .. and he lived on his own terms ..”

Irani added, “I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor , the badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer ..”