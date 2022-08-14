Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

Stockbroker and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai early Sunday morning.

Breach Candy hospital CEO N Santhanam told The Indian Express that Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to the hospital at 6:45 am. According to a doctor, Jhunjhunwala was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers.”