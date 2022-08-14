Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

Updated: August 14, 2022 9:54:32 am
Stockbroker and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai early Sunday morning.
Breach Candy hospital CEO N Santhanam told The Indian Express that Jhunjhunwala was brought dead to the hospital at 6:45 am. According to a doctor, Jhunjhunwala was suffering from diabetes and a kidney ailment.
Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers.”
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Lebanese-descent resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker Hadi Matar so far
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closely
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Latest News
Hrithik Roshan calls Laal Singh Chaddha ‘magnificent’ and urges fans to watch the film amid boycott calls
CUET UG 2022: Result expected around September 7, says NTA official
Pivotal evolutionary change helped pave the way for human speech
Raksha Bandhan Box Office collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar film shows minor growth, looks at 3rd non-starter after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj
National Bank Open: Hubert Hurkacz stuns Casper Ruud in semis
All you need to know: What is blockchain-based higher education degree? How is it different from a regular digital degree?
Punjab: Alghoza exponent Chuhar Khan dies of snake-bite at his village
4, including peon, arrested for Ludhiana bank robbery
BJP Madurai president quits day after party supporter hurls slipper at TN minister Palanivel Thiagarajan
Europe eyes Musk’s SpaceX to bridge launch gap left by Russia tensions
Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank chief in a pivotal era, dies at 59
Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away