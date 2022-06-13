Rajya Sabha polls: Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande moves Bombay HC against ECI decision invalidating vote

Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande, whose vote for Rajya Sabha biennial elections was deemed invalid by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Monday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of the poll body and sought it to be quashed and set aside.

His plea was benched before a division bench of Justices SV Gangapurwala and DS Thakur Monday. The high court will hear his plea Wednesday.

Kande approached the Bombay High Court with a writ plea through advocate Ajinkya Udane challenging the ECI order.

The ECI had held that Kande breached voting protocol and ballot paper confidentiality by failing to fold the ballot paper after casting his vote.

On June 10, after votes were cast, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar complained that Kande had shown his ballot paper to a whip of a political party other than Shiv Sena. However, election officer Rajendra Bhagwat concluded that the allegation was factually wrong.

Thereafter, BJP leaders submitted a representation to the ECI, claiming that Bhagwat had wrongly rejected the objection raised by Sagar.

Kande’s plea stated that the handbook of returning officer for Rajya Sabha elections published by the ECI contained no provision providing appellate power to the ECI over orders passed by the election officer.

Kande said that even if it was assumed that the ECI has appellate jurisdiction, it cannot be exercised at the instance of political leaders, who were not voting in the election.

He also added that the ECI did not give him any hearing and the objection was raised after the ballot paper was put inside the election box and not before that.

“No finding has been recorded by the ECI that records that the ballot paper was shown to the whip of another political party. Therefore, the petition has prayed for quashing of the ECI order dated 10 June that declared my vote as invalid,” Kande claimed.

He also sought a temporary injunction restraining ECI from exercising appellate power over the election officer’s orders.