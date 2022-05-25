Rajya Sabha polls Sena finalises party’s Kolhapur chief as its candidate for 6th seat

A day after it said that it won’t back any independent candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar’s name has been finalised for the sixth Rajya Sabha seat and a formal announcement would be made soon.

“Sanjay Pawar is a soldier of Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray has decided to give him a candidature for the Rajya Sabha seat and an official announcement will be made soon. Both the seats belong to the Shiv Sena. We will fight for both the seats and the candidates will win. For us, the chapter of the sixth Rajya Sabha seat is closed,” senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told mediapersons on Tuesday.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said that Pawar would file his nomination on May 26. “Pawar’s name has been finalised and

there won’t be any change. He and Raut will file nominations on May 26,” a senior Sena leader said.

With former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati turning down CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s offer to join the party for a Rajya Sabha nomination, the Sena on Monday said it would not support any Independent candidate and field its own face for the Rajya Sabha election.

“Sanjay Pawar is a staunch Shiv Sainik and has been our Kolhapur district chief for several years. Because of such soldiers, the Rajes are there and the party leaders and office-bearers stand on the strength of soldiers,” Raut added.

The election to six seats in the Upper House is slated to be held on June 10. Going by the strength of their parties in the Legislative Assembly, candidates for five seats — one each from Sena, NCP and Congress and two from BJP — could be elected easily.

The Shiv Sena has staked claim to the sixth seat, citing excess votes of the Sena, NCP and the Congress for ensuring the victory of its candidate for the seat. While Shiv Sena is set to field Raut again, it has finalised the name of Pawar for the sixth seat.

Earlier in the day, Sambhaji Raje said he had a word with CM Uddhav Thackeray and had been assured that he would be respected. When asked about it, Raut said, “Of course, we respect him. There is always respect for his family, for the throne and for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. That is why we proposed to make him Shiv Sena’s candidate for the sixth seat.”

Pawar reached Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon from Kolhapur.

“I am extremely delighted that a common Shiv Sainik like me has been made a candidate. Uddhav ji and the party has shown confidence in me and I will give my best,” Pawar told mediapersons outside the party’s office opposite Mantralaya.

Pawar, who has been with the Sena for the last three decades, was a three-time corporator and the Sena’s Kolhapur president for the last 14 years.

“I have risen from a shakha pramukh level. Whether it is a dummy candidate or not, Uddhav ji has taken the decision and the boss is always right,” Pawar said when asked whether he was a dummy candidate.