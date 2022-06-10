RS polls in Maharashtra: Who will make it to the sixth seat?

The voting for the six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra took place at the Vidhan Bhavan Friday morning and in a departure from its tradition to have unopposed Rajya Sabha polls, the state after two decades saw a contest between BJP and Shiv Sena. While it was Sanjay Pawar of the Shiv Sena, it was Dhananjay Mhadik of the BJP who faced each other in the polls held Friday.

While both BJP and Shiv Sena left no stones unturned to mobilize support for their respective candidates, here’s a quick look at who are the two candidates.

Who is Dhananjay Mhadik?

A Kolhapur-based seasoned politician with a huge cooperative network in the sugar and dairy sectors, Dhananjay Mhadik had joined BJP in September 2019. In 2004, Mhadik contested as a Shiv Sena candidate for a Lok Sabha seat. He was defeated by Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Sadashiv Mandalik. In 2009, Mhadik ditched Shiv Sena and joined NCP. In the 2009 Lok Sabha election, when the NCP did not give him a ticket, he contested as an Independent but lost the polls. Later, he joined NCP again. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Dhananjay Mhadik was NCP’s candidate and despite the Modi wave, he won. But after five years, in 2019, he faced a drubbing at the hands of Shiv Sena.

Who is Sanjay Pawar?

Sanjay Pawar is a known face in Kolhapur. A Shiv Sena leader, Pawar has been in the party for over three decades. He had joined Shiv Sena in 1989. Since then, he has been instrumental in consolidating the organisational hold, especially in the rural areas, despite tough challenges from traditional powers Congress and NCP.

Sanjay Pawar has played various roles in the organisation and is currently the Kolhapur district president. Despite his long political career, he has never made it to the Assembly or the Lok Sabha. The Shiv Sena’s decision to consider his name for Rajya Sabha was to counter Mhadik. Secondly, Pawar was considered after Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati of the royal clan of the Shivaji-Shahu Maharaj family refused to join Shiv Sena. Sambhajiraje wanted to contest independently. He sought all parties’ support and wanted to emerge as a consensus candidate. After Shiv Sena refused, Sambhajiraje withdrew from the race. Instead, Shiv Sena fielded loyal sainik Sanjay Pawar.

The number game

For the six seats in Maharashtra, there are seven candidates in the fray. The BJP has three candidates — union minister Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mhadik. Whereas Shiv Sena has two candidates — Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Pawar.

The Congress has its lone candidate Imran Pratapgadi. The NCP too has one candidate, senior leader and former Union minister Praful Patel.

The total strength of the state legislative Assembly is 288. These elected MLAs are voting to determine the fate of Rajya Sabha candidates. Every party has issued whips to ensure there is no cross-voting.

The BJP has 106 members, Shiv Sena 55, Congress 44 and NCP 53. The smaller parties and Independents together make up for 29 members.

The BJP, with 30 surplus votes, requires support of 12 votes from smaller parties and Independents. Similarly, Shiv Sena is banking on surplus votes from its ally Congress and NCP and smaller parties and Independents. The surplus votes of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP add up to 31. They still require 11 votes to get their second candidate Sanjay Pawar elected.

Two NCP members Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who are in prison in two separate cases of money laundering, could not cast their votes after the court disallowed their pleas for the same. One Sena MLA, Ramesh Latke, had passed away last month. So overall, the total votes came down from 288 to 285.