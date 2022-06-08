Rajya Sabha polls: ED opposes Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik plea to vote, says prisoners have no rights

THE ENFORCEMENT Directorate (ED) on Tuesday opposed the pleas filed by NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who had sought permission to vote in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

The central agency said “prisoners do not have voting rights”. Malik and Deshmukh, who are both MLAs, had sought to be escorted to the Vidhan Sabha at their own expense for a few hours to vote in the election. The two are in judicial custody in connection with two separate cases filed by the central agency.

“It is pertinent to mention that prisoners do not have voting rights under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. The right to vote is a statutory right created under Section 62 of the Act and the law is settled that the ‘right to vote being a statutory right is subject to the restrictions prescribed in the Act’,” the ED reply states.

Deshmukh is lodged in Arthur Road Jail in connection with the money laundering case filed by the ED alleging that bribes were taken from bar and restaurant owners at his instructions and the money was laundered through a trust controlled by his family. He has been in prison since last November.

Malik was arrested in February on allegations of money laundering in connection with a property in Kurla. He is admitted in a private hospital on orders of the court.

The court will hear both pleas on Wednesday.