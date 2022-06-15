Rajya Sabha polls: ECI says Shiv Sena MLA’s plea against invalidating vote not maintainable, HC to hear petition on June 24

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Wednesday raised a preliminary objection to the maintainability of the plea by Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande challenging the decision of the poll body to deem his vote for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections invalid and seeking it to be quashed and set aside.

A division bench of Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice D S Thakur was told that Suhas Kande could have moved an election petition instead of a writ plea as prayers made by him cannot be granted in the present plea.

Kande had approached the Bombay High Court with a writ plea through advocate Ajinkya Udane challenging the ECI order. The ECI had held that Kande breached voting protocol and ballot paper confidentiality by failing to fold the ballot paper after casting his vote.

On June 10, after votes were cast, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar complained that Kande had shown his ballot paper to a whip of a political party other than the Shiv Sena. However, election officer Rajendra Bhagwat concluded that the allegation was factually wrong. Thereafter, BJP leaders submitted a representation to the ECI, claiming that Bhagwat had wrongly rejected the objection raised by Sagar.

Kande’s plea stated that the handbook of the returning officer for the Rajya Sabha elections published by the ECI contained no provision providing appellate power to the poll body over orders passed by the election officer. He said that even if it was assumed that the ECI has appellate jurisdiction, it cannot be exercised at the instance of political leaders, who were not voting in the election.

He also added that the ECI did not give him any hearing and the objection was raised after the ballot paper was put inside the election box and not before that. “No finding has been recorded by the ECI that records that the ballot paper was shown to the whip of another political party. Therefore, the petition has prayed for quashing of the ECI order dated 10 June that declared my vote as invalid,” claimed Kande.

He also sought a temporary injunction restraining ECI from exercising appellate power over the election officer’s orders.

On Wednesday, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud appearing for the ECI argued that Kande ought to have filed an election petition and not a writ petition. The ECI sought the dismissal of Kande’s petition on this preliminary ground.

However, senior advocate Anil Anturkar while representing Kande argued that no opportunity of being heard was provided to the Shiv Sena. Anturkar further contended that the objection to the vote cast was after the ballot paper was put in the election box and not before. He added that EC did not record any findings while disqualifying the vote.

The bench then posted the hearing to June 24 for a hearing on the maintainability of the plea.