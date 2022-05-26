Rajya Sabha elections: Sanjay Raut, Sena’s Kolhapur district chief to file nomination today

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and party’s Kolhapur district chief Sanjay Pawar would file nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections on Thursday afternoon.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are likely to remain present at the time of filing of nomination.

“Sanjay Pawar and I would file nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Shiv Sena on Thursday at 1 pm. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and some leaders of MVA will be present,” said Raut after meeting the chief minister on Wednesday.

Subsequently, Raut also met Sharad Pawar and termed it as a courtesy visit. “I met him to seek his blessings. He will also be present at the time of filing of our nomination papers,” he added.

The Sena’s announcement of the second candidate has ruined the chances for former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who had earlier announced that he would contest as an Independent and sought excess votes from MVA and Opposition to ensure his victory.

While the Sena was keen that Sambhajiraje should join the party, he refused to do so stating that he does not want to be affiliated to any party.

The election for the six seats is slated to be held on June 10. The last day to file nomination papers is May 31.

Going by party strength in the Legislative Assembly, five candidates – one from Sena, NCP and Congress and two from BJP – can be easily elected from Maharashtra. Sena has staked claim on the sixth seat and fielded a candidate.