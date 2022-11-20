Raju Shetti threatens statewide agitation of sugarcane farmers in Maharashtra on Nov 25

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) president Raju Shetti Sunday threatened a state-wide ‘chakka jam andolan’ on Friday, November 25, to highlight the alleged exploitation of sugarcane farmers in Maharashtra.

Shetti, who had earlier in the week led two-day protests in parts of western Maharashtra, said the ruling BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government was turning a blind eye to the farmer’s woes. The farmer leader said the SSS would not backtrack from its demand of making the one-time payment of fair price remuneration (FRP) to farmers compulsory.

“We will agitate across Maharashtra. We will not allow any traffic along the state and national highways. We will hold demonstrations on streets and highways bringing life to a standstill,” he warned.

“We have appealed to sugarcane farmers to take part in large numbers. There will be no sugarcane cutting or crushing (on the day of the protest). We have appealed for peaceful agitation,” said Shetti.

“Despite repeated attempts, the state government has not taken any initiative to address the concerns of sugarcane cultivators. The farmers have been left to fend for themselves,” he said.

Shetti added:” Since coming to power, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have not held any meeting to address the problems of sugarcane farmers. They are busy with political rallies and elections,” he added.

Shetti also urged the Centre to relax sugar export norms, and demanded the increase of sugar price from Rs 31 to Rs 35 per kg and ethanol price by Rs 5 per litre.

Sugar mills should share the profit earned on ethanol made from sugarcane with farmers, he demanded. “Sugar mills procure sugarcane from farmers. They pay the FRP, which is based on sugar recovery. At present, it is Rs 305 per quintal with a base 10.5 per cent recovery. But sizeable sugarcane is utilised for ethanol which fetches higher revenue for sugar mills. But farmers do not get any share from cane used for ethanol, he said.