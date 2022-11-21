Maharashtra: Raju Shetti threatens statewide agitation by cane farmers on Nov 25

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) president Raju Shetti on Sunday threatened a state-wide ‘chakka jam andolan’ on November 25 to highlight the alleged exploitation of sugarcane farmers in Maharashtra.

Shetti, who had earlier in the week led two-day protests in parts of western Maharashtra, said the ruling BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena government was turning a blind eye to the farmer’s woes. The farmer leader said the SSS would not backtrack from its demand of making the one-time payment of fair price remuneration (FRP) to farmers compulsory.

“We will agitate across Maharashtra. We will hold demonstrations on streets and highways bringing life to a standstill. We have appealed to sugarcane farmers to take part in large numbers. There will be no sugarcane cutting or crushing (on the day of the protest). We have appealed for peaceful agitation,” said Shetti.