Raju Shetti moves HC, seeks SOPs from govt to tackle lumpy skin disease

Former MP Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana recently approached the Bombay High Court with a PIL seeking issuing of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to tackle lumpy skin disease due to which a large number of cows are dying in Maharashtra.

The petitioners have sought various relief from the state government, including formation of SOPs and appointment of veterinary practitioners as ‘lumpy skin disease fighters’ so that they be provided all rights, facilities and equipment to treat cattle.

The PIL by Shetti and two other farmers, filed through advocates Ajinkya Udane and Ajit Deshpande, said lumpy skin disease was on rise but the state government is not taking any measures to tackle it except issuing circulars on the issue. It said the government ought to take steps under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act.

The petitioners said farmers will require economic support to tackle hardships caused by the recent heavy rains as well as the threat to their livestock from lumpy skin disease.

The PIL also sought mass vaccination of cattle to curb spread of the disease and that farmers be given monetary compensation for death of cattle. This will also ensure that price rates of milk and milk products are maintained, they said.

The plea also sought an action plan to identify and designate specific land-space for the last rites of animals dying of the disease in all urban and rural areas and to declare insurance coverage and health measures for zoonotic diseases and ‘lumpy skin disease fighters’.

The High Court is likely to hear the PIL next week.