scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Raju Shetti moves HC, seeks SOPs from govt to tackle lumpy skin disease

The petitioners have sought various relief from the state government, including formation of SOPs and appointment of veterinary practitioners as ‘lumpy skin disease fighters' so that they be provided all rights, facilities and equipment to treat cattle.

The PIL also sought mass vaccination of cattle to curb spread of the disease and that farmers be given monetary compensation for death of cattle. (file)

Former MP Raju Shetti of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana recently approached the Bombay High Court with a PIL seeking issuing of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to tackle lumpy skin disease due to which a large number of cows are dying in Maharashtra.

The petitioners have sought various relief from the state government, including formation of SOPs and appointment of veterinary practitioners as ‘lumpy skin disease fighters’ so that they be provided all rights, facilities and equipment to treat cattle.

The PIL by Shetti and two other farmers, filed through advocates Ajinkya Udane and Ajit Deshpande, said lumpy skin disease was on rise but the state government is not taking any measures to tackle it except issuing circulars on the issue. It said the government ought to take steps under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act.

The petitioners said farmers will require economic support to tackle hardships caused by the recent heavy rains as well as the threat to their livestock from lumpy skin disease.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...Premium
UPSC Key-October 10, 2022: Why you should read ‘Online Gaming’ or ‘Cultur...
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jatiPremium
Why RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised alarm over varna and jati
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...Premium
Mulayam in name, ‘fauladi’ in spirit, he oversaw the transfor...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...

The PIL also sought mass vaccination of cattle to curb spread of the disease and that farmers be given monetary compensation for death of cattle. This will also ensure that price rates of milk and milk products are maintained, they said.

The plea also sought an action plan to identify and designate specific land-space for the last rites of animals dying of the disease in all urban and rural areas and to declare insurance coverage and health measures for zoonotic diseases and ‘lumpy skin disease fighters’.

More from Mumbai

The High Court is likely to hear the PIL next week.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 11:25:38 pm
Next Story

Improve infrastructure at Terminal to enable start of services: Water taxi operators to port trust

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement