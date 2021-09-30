Won’t allow ministers to celebrate Diwali if flood-hit farmers are not aided: Shetti

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti has threatened an agitation if the state government fails to adequately compensate flood-affected farmers in Maharashtra.

“The apathy towards farmers whose crops are damaged, pushing them in to a severe financial crisis, has to be immediately addressed,” Shetti said. “If the state government fails to provide financial assistance, we will not allow a single minister to celebrate Diwali.”

Maharashtra has been adversely hit by a series of cyclones, the latest being Cyclone Gulab. Before that, there were cyclones Tautka and Nissrga.

Shetti said farmers are finding it hard to cope with the challenges due to the natural calamities, and appealed to the state government to reach out to them and provide help.

Shetti has convened a farmers conclave on October 19 in Kolhapur. The conclave coincides with the sugarcane crushing season, which commences from October 15.

In a veiled threat, he said, “The sugar mills will have to accept the demands of cane farmers. Unless that is done, they will not be allowed to start the crushing.”

He added that sugar mills should pay farmers fair price renumeration. “There cannot be any excuse to delay their payments when sugar mills are earning good money. The rates at present is Rs 3,800 per quintal. So, why not pay higher renumeration to farmers who have supplied their cane for sugar production,” he asked.