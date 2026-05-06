‘I dare Government to cultivate sugarcane at the prices they propose’: Raju Shetti seeks Rs 385 fair price, cites fertiliser cost

Fertiliser prices have gone up by 40-50 per cent owing to the West Asia conflict, farmer leader Raju Shetti said. (File Photo)

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti on Wednesday said the fair remuneration price (FRP) for sugarcane should be raised to Rs 385 per quintal (Rs 3,850 per tonne), given the increasing fertiliser prices.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the FRP of Rs 365 per quintal for the 2026–27 sugar season (October–September), based on a basic recovery rate of 10.25 per cent. It marked an increase of 2.81 per cent from the previous year.

However, the farmer leader said the FRP of Rs 365 per quintal (3,650 per tonne) was inadequate to cover the expenses incurred by farmers in cash crops.