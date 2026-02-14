‘Why only sugar?’: Raju Shetti demands Centre to bring legislation to make MSP compulsory for all crops 

Raju Shetti, the Swabhiman Shetkari Sanghatana president, said the demand for making MSP compulsory comes in the wake of the ongoing debate over the impact of the India-US trade deal and its impact on the agriculture sector. (File photo)

Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti has urged the Centre to bring legislation making Minimum Support Price (MSP mandatory and also make any related violation of MSP a punishable offence.

The demand for making MSP compulsory comes in the wake of the ongoing debate over the impact of India-US trade deal and its impact on the agriculture sector, he said on Saturday.

Shetti told The Indian Express, “We demand a comprehensive legislation making MSP compulsory and a punishable offence. The Centre should bring this legislation at the earliest to safeguard the rights of farmers in the states across the country.”

According to Shetti, “Without an act and criminal offence clause, farmers will never get MSP for the crops. They will always be subject to traders’ exploitation and forced to sell their crops below MSP.”