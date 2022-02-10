Buldhana man’s initiative to help students from marginalised background earns him a spot in Forbes list

An initiative by 28-year-old Raju Kendre to help bridge the gap between youngsters from marginalised backgrounds and higher education opportunities in Maharashtra and beyond has earned the Buldhana resident a mention in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Kendre, the son of a farmer, has received the recognition for the work done through Eklavya, an NGO.

A first-generation learner, Kendre completed schooling from a Zilla Parishad School in his native village Pimpri-Khandare in Lonar Taluka in Buldhana district. A few years back, he had to let go of his higher education plans in Pune because he did not get hostel accommodation in time. When he returned to his native place to complete graduation through distance mode, Kendre decided to work toward a more accessible higher education path for those like him. He began guidance centres for those passing Class X and XII to help them decide their future course of action. Soon, the initiative took the form of Eklavya where hundreds of youngsters from interiors of Maharashtra would gain guidance on higher education. Founded in 2017, Eklavya has already helped around 400 youngsters from rural areas of Maharashtra, especially Yavatmal where it is located.

Following the announcement by Forbes earlier this week, Kendre is now hopeful of taking Eklavya to the national platform, after beginning with more centres in different parts of rural Maharashtra with similar issues.

Kendre feels that the latest recognition for his work would help him gain government attention for collaborative efforts.

Kendre is currently in London, UK, after receiving the British Chevening Scholarship in September 2021 under Global Leadership Program. He is studying in the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London. “I came here to study leadership but this has become an opportunity for me to explore the world map of higher education for those associated with Eklavya,” said Kendre.

This clearly wasn’t a swift journey for Kendre who had earlier contested gram panchayat election in his native village with the same agenda. “I lost the election, but not my motivation,” said Kendre who came across the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) in one of his voluntary efforts and applied for Masters in Social Work Course there. Here, Kendre met Prashant Chavan, with whom he founded Eklavya. Chavan, a native of Yavatmal, is the son of daily wage farmers. Both Kendre and Chavan knew the struggle on the path to higher education, with both coming from marginalised backgrounds.

“Eklavya helps youngsters prepare for different entrance tests, provides mentors and also ensures support groups after admissions are confirmed. When a native of rural or tribal areas who has studied in vernacular medium reaches a city for higher education, there is bound to be some feeling of intimidation, which makes many people quit their plans. These support groups help them flourish in a competitive atmosphere,” said Chavan.

Eklavya is presently running on voluntary support but Kendre now plans to look for funding opportunities to take the initiative to a larger platform.