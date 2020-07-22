Rajput death: Critic Rajeev Masand’s statement recorded

Film critic Rajeev Masand. (Source: rajeevmasand.com) Film critic Rajeev Masand. (Source: rajeevmasand.com)

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of film critic Rajeev Masand as part of its investigation into the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Masand, who reached Bandra police station in the afternoon, was quizzed about reviews he had written about Rajput’s films and ratings he had given to them in the past, the police said. A senior officer said the police may summon other film critics as well.

Last week, the police had recorded the statements of three psychiatrists and a psychotherapist whom Rajput had consulted since last November. The month-long probe has so far seen close to 40 witnesses recording statements. They included Yash Raj Films (YRF) chief Aditya Chopra, former YRF executives, Rajput’s co-stars and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The reason why Rajput hanged himself on June 14 is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

