Rajput case: PIL in HC seeks transfer of probe to CBI

A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had said that Mumbai Police are allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the HC. A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had said that Mumbai Police are allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the HC.

A PIL has recently been moved before the Bombay High Court seeking transfer of probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case from Mumbai Police to the CBI. A criminal PIL filed by one Sameet Rakesh Thakkar through advocate Raspal Singh Renu is likely to be heard on Tuesday.

This comes after the Supreme Court on July 30 dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of the probe from Mumbai Police to the CBI. The top court had asked lawyers to approach the Bombay High Court if they had something concrete to show in the case. A bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had said that Mumbai Police are allowed to do the job and if there is something, then a plea be filed before the HC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.