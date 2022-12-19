Rajnath Singh: ‘INS Mormugao shining example of our defence production capabilities’

Indigenous stealth guided-missile destroyer INS Mormugao was commissioned into the Indian Navy in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday. It’s the second of four ‘Visakhapatnam-class’ destroyers indigenously designed by the navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL).

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Singh said, “INS Mormugao is one of the world’s most technologically advanced warships. With over 75 per cent indigenous content, it’s a testimony to India’s excellence in design and development of warships and a shining example of our growing indigenous defence production capabilities. The warship will meet the present and future needs of our country as well as of our friendly countries across the globe.”

INS Mormugao is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide. It has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and a maximum speed of 30 knots (55 kmph).(Express photo) INS Mormugao is 163 metres long and 17 metres wide. It has a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and a maximum speed of 30 knots (55 kmph).(Express photo)

Singh commended the navy and MDL for the commissioning of INS Mormugao, describing it as the result of the hard work, dedication and aspirations of the engineers, technicians, designers and scientists. “Aim is to make India an indigenous shipbuilding hub. Bolstering security apparatus is our top priority,” he said. Singh described INS Mormugao as one of the most powerful indigenously built warships, which will significantly enhance the country’s maritime capabilities and secure national interests.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said the commissioning of INS Mormugao is indicative of the large strides India has taken in warship design and building capability over the last decade.

He said the warship is a true illustration of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative and reinforces the navy’s commitment to supporting India’s transformation into a global ship-building hub.

The warship, with her multi-dimensional combat capability, will form part of the Western Fleet, the sword arm of the Navy.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai were present at the ceremony.

Named after the historic port city of Goa, INS Mormugao, which is 163 m in length and 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes, is packed with sophisticated state-of-the-art weapons and sensors such as surface-to-surface missiles and surface-to-air missiles.

With over 75 per cent indigenous content, all the major weapons and sensors of the warship have been developed and manufactured in India either directly through design and development by Indian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or through strategic tie-ups and Transfer of Technology with reputed foreign OEMs.

According to the navy, the ship is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical warfare conditions. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced radar cross-section.

INS Mormugao has a complement of about 300 personnel.