Fraudster poses as filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani’s son on Instagram, FIR lodged

An FIR has been lodged with Andheri Police against a fraudster who poses as Rajkumar Hirani’s son on Instagram, asking aspiring actors to get in touch with him over an upcoming movie.

An official said that following the FIR on Wednesday, the police are investigating to find whether the fraudster has duped any aspirant.

An official from Hirani’s RH films approached the Andheri police station on Wednesday night and lodged the FIR under Sections 66C and 66D of the IT Act for impersonation using a computer resource for cheating purposes.

The official told the police that they first received information on the fake account on July 2 from an aspirant who contacted them by email. The imposter, by the name Kabir Hirani, had put out an advertisement saying there is an urgent requirement for roles in an upcoming movie named 3 Teenage being made by Rajkumar Hirani and those interested can contact him on the same Instagram profile. The fraudster said they are offering Rs 20 crore for the role.

On July 6, another email was received by the company where another aspiring actress contacted them informing them that the imposter, during their conversation, told her that he was the son of the filmmaker. In his Instagram profile, the imposter had tagged Rajkumar Hirani, who has an official account on Instagram and had also used their company’s office address to mislead struggling actors. After receiving the second email, the company decided to approach Mumbai Police.