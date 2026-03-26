11-month-old gets rare mono-segmental liver transplant, mother donates organ

The surgery lasted over 10 hours and involved specialists in paediatric hepatology, transplant surgery, anaesthesia and intensive care. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

An 11-month-old infant from Rajkot underwent a rare mono-segmental liver transplant in Mumbai after his mother donated a part of her liver.

Zoraiz Shekh was diagnosed at three months with Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Type 1, a rare genetic disorder in which the liver cannot process bilirubin a pigment formed from the breakdown of red blood cells. The condition caused dangerously high bilirubin levels, between 20 and 30 mg/dl, far above the normal 0.3–1.2 mg/dl, putting him at risk of brain damage and liver failure.

Since birth, the infant had been dependent on near-continuous phototherapy to control jaundice. However, his condition worsened over time, and he developed cirrhosis, leaving liver transplantation as the only viable treatment.