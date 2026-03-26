11-month-old gets rare mono-segmental liver transplant, mother donates organ

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An 11-month-old infant from Rajkot underwent a rare mono-segmental liver transplant in Mumbai after his mother donated a part of her liver.
Zoraiz Shekh was diagnosed at three months with Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Type 1, a rare genetic disorder in which the liver cannot process bilirubin a pigment formed from the breakdown of red blood cells. The condition caused dangerously high bilirubin levels, between 20 and 30 mg/dl, far above the normal 0.3–1.2 mg/dl, putting him at risk of brain damage and liver failure.
Since birth, the infant had been dependent on near-continuous phototherapy to control jaundice. However, his condition worsened over time, and he developed cirrhosis, leaving liver transplantation as the only viable treatment.
On October 3, 2025, a multidisciplinary team at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital performed the complex procedure. Given the child’s low weight of 8.5 kg, surgeons used a single small segment of the liver, reducing its size from 217 grams to 150 grams to safely fit the infant’s body, a technically demanding approach rarely used in such cases.
The surgery lasted over 10 hours and involved specialists in paediatric hepatology, transplant surgery, anaesthesia and intensive care. “Mono-segmental liver transplantation in infants is rare and technically challenging. This was the first such procedure at our hospital,” said Dr Gaurav Gupta, Co-Director, Liver Transplant and HPB Surgery.
Zoraiz’s mother, in her early 20s, underwent extensive screening before being cleared as a donor. She recovered quickly and was able to care for her son even before his discharge.
Doctors said the transplant showed rapid success. The child’s bilirubin levels normalised within 10 to 12 days, and for the first time since birth, his jaundice cleared. “After the transplant, his liver started functioning properly, and the family could see his natural skin colour for the first time,” said Dr Arti Pawaria, Chief Paediatric Hepatologist and Paediatric Transplant Physician.
Zoraiz spent two weeks in the ICU and was discharged after three weeks in hospital. He is currently on immunosuppressive medication to prevent organ rejection, which doctors say will be gradually reduced over time.
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