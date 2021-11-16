Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope meets Mansukh Mandaviya, seeks vaccine drive for under-18 group

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi and asked him to start a vaccination programme for the under-18 age group. He also sought a booster dose for health workers to prepare for a possible third wave of the Covid pandemic.

Tope also asked Mandaviya to reconsider the current guidelines of keeping a gap of 84 days between two doses of Covishield and reduce it to 28 days.

Owing to the possibility of a third wave, Tope requested approval on budget allocation for human resources in supplementary program implementation plans under National Health Mission, said a health department officer.

On his Facebook page, Tope posted that he had also requested approval on the revised proposal regarding setting up Cath Labs under the supplementary program implementation plans of National Health Mission, which was previously disapproved under PIP.