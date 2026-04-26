Maharashtra will have to focus on water recharge with a missionary zeal to tackle drought: Rajendra Singh

While advocating hard decisions to tackle El Niño, water conservationist and environmentalist Rajendra Singh says there are always lasting solutions to the problem if we approach it sincerely. The Magsaysay award-winning “Waterman of India” outlines some drastic steps to cope with recurring drought in Maharashtra in an interview with Shubhangi Khapre.

Q: How will El Nino impact Maharashtra?

Rajendra Singh: While El Niño is not a new phenomenon, its impact in Maharashtra, which has a sizable area under rain shadow, will be very serious. With deficit rainfall predicted, the agriculture sector will be adversely hit in the coming kharif season.

Q: What are the measures the state needs to undertake to overcome the water crisis?

Rajendra Singh: The rapid depletion of underground water tables is a cause of grave concern, but it is not being discussed or addressed by the Government. In Maharashtra, the extraction of underground water is unregulated, leading to dangerous levels. The water discharge is much higher than recharge, especially in Maharashtra, which has a high urban population. Unless concrete measures are taken towards water recharge, it will be difficult to cope with the recurring drought. Without replenishing the depleting underground tables, you cannot fight drought. The excess extraction of water from underground beyond permissible levels cannot be overlooked in a state known for agricultural dependence and higher industry-driven growth.

Q: What about the Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan?

Rajendra Singh: When CM Devendra Fadnavis launched the flagship project JSA in 2014-15, I was closely associated and appreciated the plan. It is also a fact that under the scheme, some good water conservation initiatives were taken by the Government. The villagers also came forward to support it. When the scheme fell into the hands of the contractor, its purpose was defeated. I know the CM’s intentions and efforts are sincere. But then the department’s decision to allow projects to be contracted up to a certain budget opened the doors for commercialisation, which should have been avoided. The problem is not with the scheme. But if it is implemented sincerely, as was planned, it will bring good results, definitely.

Q: In your view, what are the key reforms that have been skipped?

Rajendra Singh: The crop pattern should be linked to the geographical conditions region-wise. When you allow high water-intensive crops in drought-hit regions, you are inviting disaster. While undertaking water conservation projects to make villages self-reliant, there should be strict regulation and monitoring of crop patterns. Although the issue has been discussed in the past, it has never been implemented. To cite an example, during our work in Rajasthan, we worked with villagers and ensured a complete ban on high water-intensive crops like paddy. This helped in water rejuvenation.

Q: Are you suggesting drastic decisions in Maharashtra?

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Rajendra Singh: Without taking some harsh decisions, you cannot expect results. Maharashtra will have to ban sugarcane cultivation and sugar mills in drought-prone districts, especially the Marathwada region. If you allow water-consuming crops, drought mitigation will be a futile exercise. A few years ago, when I made these suggestions, many Maharashtra leaders walked up to me and said, “ Why are you against us?” I get a sense that water scarcity is still not perceived as a serious challenge by politicians. It is not about this or that government. Everybody will have to work together to fight the water challenge.

Q: What about farmers’ survival and sustainable farming?

Rajendra Singh: It is again a myth that sugarcane brings economic prosperity. In drought-prone regions, pulses and oilseeds are the credible alternative with assured financial prospects. There should be a strong will to take forward these projects involving the villagers and farmers, albeit with strong support from the state government.

Q: Can river linking be a solution?

Rajendra Singh: The focus should be on river rejuvenation and not changing the natural course of the rivers. An attempt to divert the river flow will invite backlash. We can use check dams, ponds, and river desilting to enhance water storage. But more importantly, along with these measures, the water literacy programme that was planned should be taken up with greater zeal. The awareness campaign is a must to economise the use of water. We have to ensure minimum use of water to maximise our agriculture practices using our traditional methods, beginning with the preservation of existing water structures.