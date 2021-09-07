Mumbai: FIR against actor Rajat Bedi for hitting man with his car

A case has been registered against film actor Rajat Bedi for allegedly driving negligently and hitting a pedestrian with his car in Andheri (west) on Monday evening.

According to DN Nagar police, the accident took place at around 6.30 pm. The victim is identified as Rajesh Doot,39, a resident of a slum in Andheri (w). Doot is said to be in critical condition at the Cooper hospital. He had a wife and two daughters.

Confirming the development, a police officer from DN Nagar police station said, “After the accident, Bedi rushed the victim to Cooper hospital and then came to the police station to report the matter. The actor claimed that the pedestrian was drunk and suddenly came in front of the car. We will check CCTV cameras on the stretch and trace witnesses to try and ascertain the sequence of events.”

An FIR has been registered against Bedi under section 279, 338 of the IPC and 184 of the MV act for rash and negligent driving causing grievous hurt.

Bedi is known for his role as Raj Saxena in Hrithik Roshan’s movie ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’. He has worked on over 40 films, including ‘Rakht’, ‘Khamoshh’ and Rocky – The Rebel.