Raj Thackeray writes to people: Call police if loudspeaker volume very high

MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday appealed to the people of Maharashtra to report to the police if the volume of loudspeakers being played exceeds the prescribed norms.

In a two-page letter to the people, he also urged MNS workers to ensure that the letter reaches every household in the state. Thackeray urged the people to ensure that loudspeakers maintain the permissible limit of 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night and to alert the police in case of violations.

“As per the Supreme Court order, in residential areas, the loudspeaker usage should be between 45-55 decibels only, (which is equivalent to the sound of the kitchen mixer)… Wherever one finds this limit not being followed, organise a signature drive stating that the directive issued by the Supreme Court is not being followed and approach the local police station,” the letter said.