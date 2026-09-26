Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray to lead joint march on Oct 4 over SIR

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has announced a joint public march with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on October 4, 2026, to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on social media, Raj Thackeray said the march would be organised under the banners of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena, but stressed that it would be a public movement aimed at raising concerns over the electoral roll revision process.

सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र,

देशातील सत्ताधारी पक्षाची जणू काही आपण शाखाच आहोत अशा पद्धतीने मुख्य निवडणूक आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली निवडणूक आयोगाने ‘एसआयआर’च्या नावाखाली मतदारांची जी घोर फसवणूक केली आहे त्याविरोधात महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना आणि शिवसेना येत्या ४ ऑक्टोबर… — Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) September 26, 2026

The two leaders alleged that the SIR exercise was being used to undermine the electoral process and called on citizens to unite to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Raj Thackeray said the march would bring together people from different sections of society and that efforts would be made to engage all political parties to participate in the demonstration.

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Appealing to the people of Maharashtra, he urged citizens to turn out in large numbers for the march.

The exact venue and timing of the march are yet to be announced. The organisers said further details would be shared shortly.