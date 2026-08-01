Raj Thackeray claims donation theft at Mumbai temple, slams BJP on youth issues

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raj Thackeray asked who would apologise to the parents of students who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday alleged a donation theft at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak temple, citing a letter sent to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

“A letter written to Shinde claims that every year Rs 18 crore is being stolen from the temple,” Thackeray said, speaking at the 20th anniversary of the party’s student wing Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena.

The MNS chief read out a letter written to Shinde by members of the temple’s trust alleging theft in donations. “Is this our religion and are these our temples?” he asked.

“When the frustrated youth of this country goes to temples, he realises that there is theft in temples as well. The primary estimate of theft in the Ram temple is of Rs 1,400 crore and not a single representative of the government is ready to say a word. Shouldn’t Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), who had gone alone to offer prayers, speak on this? Don’t communalise the youth of this country. Give them jobs. Shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ won’t solve the problem,” Thackeray said.