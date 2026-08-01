Raj Thackeray claims donation theft at Mumbai temple, slams BJP on youth issues

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday alleged a donation theft at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak temple, citing a letter sent to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
“A letter written to Shinde claims that every year Rs 18 crore is being stolen from the temple,” Thackeray said, speaking at the 20th anniversary of the party’s student wing Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena.
The MNS chief read out a letter written to Shinde by members of the temple’s trust alleging theft in donations. “Is this our religion and are these our temples?” he asked.
“When the frustrated youth of this country goes to temples, he realises that there is theft in temples as well. The primary estimate of theft in the Ram temple is of Rs 1,400 crore and not a single representative of the government is ready to say a word. Shouldn’t Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), who had gone alone to offer prayers, speak on this? Don’t communalise the youth of this country. Give them jobs. Shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ won’t solve the problem,” Thackeray said.
The MNS chief asked Prime Minister Modi to advise online trolls not to abuse those who speak against the BJP. “What you sow, you shall reap. Abusing him or his mother is wrong. But PM should know that others too have mothers. Tell your workers to respect them as well,” he said, alleging that the abuses and trolling started when the BJP came to power in 2014.
“The youth is not on the wrong path. But their ambitions are killed. PM Modi said he forgives those young protesters who abused him. But who will apologise to the parents of those kids who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak? It is important to know the opinions of youngsters,” he said.
“Who will apologise for the deeds of your people? When will those who ordered the beating of the students sitting at Jantar Mantar apologise? It is time to think why these students and youngsters hit the streets?”
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He pointed to the chaos—from unplanned growth and awarding projects to select corporates, to environmental destruction and breaking up of political parties—as the reason behind the younger generation’s anger and frustration spilling onto the streets. “It will keep coming out in future as well. This is not about dragging someone out of power but about the future of this country,” he said.
The MNS chief claimed that compared to 3 lakh students in 2014, more than 9 lakh are opting to study abroad. “The degradation of our surroundings is one of the main reasons. Instances like the NEET paper leak are one of the reasons for sure, but at the same time we have to ponder what we are offering to our younger generation. Where are those smart cities? Where are the facilities that should be offered?” he asked, alleging that the expenditure on education has come down under the BJP.
Thackeray said that he too started his political career from student politics. “Only those who speak English are not Gen Z, but there are Gen Zs in rural parts of the state, and we need to understand their ideas as well,” he added.
Thackeray also took a jibe at state Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, who recently claimed that Delhi Police would collect fingerprints from the stones thrown at them. “Now, if such a minister is going to be our higher and technical education minister, then Gen Zs are bound to get agitated,” he said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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