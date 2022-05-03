Aurangabad rally: MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for ‘provocative speech’

Two days after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) held a massive rally in Aurangabad, an FIR has been registered against party chief Raj Thackeray and Rajiv Jawalikar, the organiser of the rally, for allegedly violating the terms and conditions imposed by the police while granting permission for the rally.

The police said Thackeray has been named the main accused in the case as he allegedly made provocative statements at the rally and “instigated” his supporters. The police have also issued notices to thousands of MNS workers.

“The speech was provocative in nature and that can disrupt peace in society. Hence, an FIR has been registered,” said a senior officer with Aurangabad city police.

Speaking at the rally on Sunday, Thackeray had reiterated the May 3 “deadline” for removal of loudspeakers from mosques in the state. He had also said that all Hindus should play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers were not removed.

According to the Aurangabad police, they checked the CCTV footage and listened to the content of the “provocative speech” and said was given “with an intent to cause riots”. The police also said that they had imposed 16 conditions while giving permission for the rally, some of which were violated.

The FIR has been registered under sections 116 (abetment), 117 (whoever abets the commission of an offence by the public generally or by any number or class of persons exceeding ten) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code and section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act against Thackeray, Jawalikar and other unknown persons.

On Monday, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil said that Thackeray’s rally was aimed at creating a divide in society. The minister had also indicated that legal action would be taken against the MNS chief.