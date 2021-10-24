Raj Thackeray, mother and sister test Covid positive

MNS chief Raj Thackeray, his mother Kunda and sister tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Dr Jalil Parkar of Lilavati Hospital said that the three – all fully vaccinated – were admitted to the hospital for treatment. An MNS functionary said that Thackeray and his sister returned home late evening. BMC officials said both have mild symptoms and have been asked to isolate at their residence Krishna Kunj in Dadar.

Thackeray (53) had recently visited Nashik, Pune and Thane and also met MNS leaders in Mumbai ahead of next year’s BMC elections.

Thackeray, who had also voiced his opposition to wearing masks, has never been seen wearing a mask in public.