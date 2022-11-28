Raj Thackeray criticises Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar row

NAVNIRMAN SENA President Raj Thackeray Sunday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks V D Savarkar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra. The MNS chief questioned what is Rahul’s “stature to talk ill about Savarkar”.
He also asked Congress and BJP to stop maligning national icons like V D Savarkar and Jawaharlal Nehru and instead focus on important issues facing the country. During his yatra, Rahul had stoked a row by claiming Savarkar had written mercy petitions to the British from the Andaman cellular jail. Highlighting Savarkar’s letter to the British, the Congress leader said it was a mercy petition.
The MNS chief said it was not mercy or surrender but a part of a strategy Savarkar used. “…Are you worthy to talk ill about Savarkar? Have you seen where he was kept, what hardships he endured? It was not a mercy petition. There is a thing called a strategy,” Thackeray said, adding Savarkar was sentenced 50 years in jail, and it was part of his strategy to come out of prison and work for the country.