Mumbai: MNS chief blames Bihar, UP leaders for failing to attract industry, create jobs

UNDERLINING THAT the sons of the soil should be given preference in jobs in every state, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday blamed political leaders of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for their failure to attract industry and generate employment in their states.

Advertising

Thackeray was speaking at an event organised by the Uttar Bharatiya Mahapanchayat Sangh, an organisation of north Indians living in Mumbai, in Kandivali. “This is my first speech in Hindi,” he said.

Maintaining that MNS and its workers have been accused of beating up north Indians during railway exam in Kalyan in 2008 and also protested against illegal hawkers, Thackeray said: “I am not here to give you a clarification but to reiterate my stand in Hindi… We need to understand the Inter-State Migration Act carefully. Under the Act, it is required to give all information of persons entering the state to the police. The real problem starts from here.”

He added that it is wrong to say that Hindi is the national language because no such decision has been taken. “If an industry is set up in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, then preference in jobs should be given to the youth there. The first mistake was made by the leaders of UP and Bihar, who could not bring investment to their states. Almost 70 to 80 per cent of our prime ministers have come from these two states, including Modi. Then, why are you not asking why your youths are going to others states for jobs?” asked Raj.

Advertising

Underlining that he prefers the youth of Maharashtra, Thackeray said: “You need to start with learning the language of the state. If we go in any state, we should respect that state.”

Referring to a recent incident of north Indians being forced to leave Gujarat, Thackeray said that nobody questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gujarat chief minister or BJP chief Amit Shah regarding this. “I don’t want to fight. But if this continues, then there will be a fight in every state. There is a need to bring change in your own (north Indian) people,” he added.