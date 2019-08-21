Raj Thackeray asks partymen not to gather outside ED office on Aug 22

In his first public statement after being served summons by the Enforcement Directorate, MNS chief Raj Thackeray asked partymen on Tuesday to refrain from assembling at the ED office. Earlier in the day, MNS leaders had asked partymen to assemble at the ED office when Thackeray appeared before it.

Advertising

“Right since the time of inception of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, there have been innumerable cases registered against you all and me. Each time, we all have honoured the notices sent by the investigating agencies and the court of law. This time too, we all must honour the summons sent by the ED,” Thackeray said in a statement.

He said that he was used to such notices and requested party workers to maintain calm. “I earnestly request that peace and harmony are maintained on August 22. No harm or damage should come upon any public property and the common man should not suffer in anyway. Kindly ensure that this is followed diligently,” he said.

“Do maintain utmost calm and peace even if provoked. I stand in deep gratitude towards all my Maharashtra sainiks for your constant love and care and I would like to firmly state that no party worker or Maharastra sainik should come or assemble near the ED office. What I have to say, I will speak at the appropriate time,” he said.

Advertising

Thackeray’s request asking partymen to refrain from gathering at the ED office came as a surprise to party workers as MNS leaders had held a press conference earlier in the day, requesting workers from across the state to gather in Mumbai for a “peaceful” protest at the ED office.

“So far people have seen the might of the MNS’ voice, now we need to show them the power of our silence too. I appeal to all workers to be present outside the ED office. However, we need to ensure peace is maintained,” MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar had said while addressing reporters.

Earlier in the day, the top leadership of the MNS had gathered to formalise the party’s political response to the notice. With state elections just round the corner, the party is hoping that the notice would create some sympathy for Thackeray, who has been increasingly vocal against the BJP dispensation at the Centre and in the state.

The ED has sent a notice, dated August 16, to Thackeray asking him to present himself before Rana Banerjee, Assistant Director, ED, on August 22. The ED is presently probing the IL&FS group’s loan and equity investment on charges of money laundering. The group had invested Rs 860 crore in Kohinoor CTNL, a company founded by former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi’s son Unmesh Joshi, which is building a skyscraper in central Mumbai. Raj Thackeray was part of a consortium with Joshi which had bought the mill. Thackeray had, however, exited the consortium in 2008.