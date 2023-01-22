scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Raj Thackeray asks MNS members to work for party’s win in civic polls

Elections to various civic bodies including Thane and the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are due and the dates are yet to be announced.

Maharashtra Navirman Sena president Raj Thackeray (File)
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has asked the MNS workers to ensure the party’s win in civic bodies, where the elections are due.

Thackeray was addressing a meeting of the party office-bearers during his visit to Thane on Saturday.

Thackeray asked the MNS workers to reach out to the voters and inform them of the party’s plans for them.

Earlier on Saturday, he also visited a Jain temple and participated in a religious event.

At the event, Acharya Chidanandsurishwarji said it was only Raj Thackeray who could make the dream of his uncle (late Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray of an “Akhand Bharat” become a reality.

The monk called for an “Akhand Bharat”, including the portion of Kashmir which is with Pakistan.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 18:41 IST
