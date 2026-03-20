Raj launches ‘Maharashtra Next’, a public-driven initiative to prepare a new development blueprint for the state

He also raised concerns over missing children, citing NCRB data. According to him, 82 children went missing in Mumbai over 36 days in November and December, while 499 abduction cases were reported in Navi Mumbai between January and November 2025. He said 4,500 to 5,500 children go missing in Maharashtra every year.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the state government, alleging a rise in drug abuse, increasing cases of missing children, mounting debt and a “contractors-driven” system of governance.

Addressing the annual Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park, that also marked party’s 20 years of foundation, Thackeray questioned the government’s development claims, pointing to the state’s debt of nearly Rs 11 lakh crore.

“The Chief Minister speaks of development and a $3 trillion economy, but the state is already under Rs 11 lakh crore debt,” he said, adding that the debt had risen from nearly Rs 2 lakh crore during the tenure of former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.