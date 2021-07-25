Raj Kundra’s links to 3-4 porn apps under scanner: Mumbai Police

Wife Shilpa Shetty told the police that the apps had erotica and not pornographic content. (File Photo)

The Mumbai Police on Sunday said they were investigating whether businessman Raj Kundra has links to three to four other apps that streamed pornographic content.

Kundra was arrested last week in connection with a porn racket case. He is accused of running the pornographic app ‘Hotshots’ through his company, Viaan Industries.

An officer said, “After Hotshots was removed from Apple and Google Play stores, we believe he set up a few other apps. We are now investigating it.”

After the arrest of Kundra and the IT head of his company, the police recorded the statement of Kundra’s wife and actress Shilpa Shetty.

Shetty told the police that the apps had erotica and not pornographic content.