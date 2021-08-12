Raj Kundra to stay in custody till August 20 as court defers bail plea

Businessman Raj Kundra, an accused in the adult film racket case, will continue to be behind bars till August 20 after the Sessions court deferred his bail hearing till then.

A chargesheet will be filed against him and 10 other accused arrested in the case depending on when he gets bail. An officer said that if he does not get bail, they will have to file a chargesheet within the stipulated 60 days from the day he was arrested.

“If he gets bail, then there are no time constraints on filing chargesheet,” an officer said. While a chargesheet against nine accused was filed in April, a chargesheet will now be filed against Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, the IT head of his company.

The police case is that Kundra along with others uploaded pornographic content on the internet which is against Indian laws. The case was busted by crime branch in February this year after a raid on a bungalow at Madh Island.

In his bail application, Kundra has said that while there is no material to show his involvement in the case, there is also no obscenity in the evidence that the police claimed to have seized. The Mumbai Police has alleged that the videos seized during probe show that pornographic content, which was uploaded on Hotshots app, was linked to Kundra’s company.

Police said Kundra’s Mumbai-based company, Viaan Industries, was linked to the UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, which has been under the police scanner since February this year, when they first registered an FIR in the case and arrested nine persons. According to police, Kenrin owned the ‘Hotshots’ phone application on which pornographic content was uploaded. Kenrin is a production company owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, who has also been named as a wanted accused in the case. Addressing the media, Joint CP (Crime) Milind Bharambe said the decision to arrest Kundra was taken on Monday after a police team searched the premises of Viaan Industries in Andheri (West). “In the search operation, our team found evidence of WhatsApp conversations, accounting sheets, e-mail and pornographic clips that clearly show that it was Kundra who was actually running the pornographic app ‘Hotshots’ through his company, Viaan Industries. Hence, we summoned him for questioning and decided to place him under arrest,” Bharambe said.

Police said Kundra’s name came up following the arrest of a co-accused, Umesh Kamat, who was working with Kenrin. In the remand note seeking Kundra’s custody, police said an analysis of Kamat’s laptop showed that e-mails sent to Bakshi had been copied to Kundra also.

Raj Kundra is the husband of film actor Shilpa Shetty.