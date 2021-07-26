Financial auditors, technical experts roped in for probe into porn racket case

Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police last Monday along with the IT head of his company Ryan Thorpe in connection with making pornographic content available through mobile apps. (Express Photo)

The Mumbai Police crime branch has roped in financial auditors and technical experts to assist in the investigation into the porn racket case in connection with which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested last week. Several monetary transactions linked to the case, the police said, have been traced to the account of Kundra.

The police are hoping financial auditors will be able to track the money flow leading to and from Kundra’s account, who they believe was one of the main accused involved in the day-to-day operations of the app Hotshots, where the pornographic content was uploaded.

“We have also found major deposits from his account to the Kanpur account of a woman. We have found that this woman was the wife of one of his employees. We are hoping financial auditing will help provide a clear picture of the money flow in the case,” an officer said.

Police have also roped in technical experts as they believe a majority of the pornographic content was deleted from the servers of the Viaan Industries, owned by Kundra.

While the Hotshots app, on paper, was operated by UK-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Kundra’s brother-in-law, most of its day-to-day work was spearheaded by the latter from the office of Viaan Industries in Mumbai, police said.

So far, police have recorded the statements of some of the nine accused who were arrested in connection with the case in February this year. An officer said there was not much clarity on the role of Kundra in February. “However, now some new information has come up during the interrogation of Kundra and Thorpe and, hence, we wanted to record the statements of some of these arrested accused again,” an officer added.

Police have also issued summons to actor Sherlyn Chopra and asked her to remain present before them Tuesday morning. An officer said that her statement will be recorded in connection with the porn racket.

The Mumbai Police, meanwhile, is likely to seek further custody of Kundra who along with his company’s IT head, Ryan Thorpe, would be produced before a local court as their custody gets over Tuesday. So far, 11 people have been arrested in the case. The statement of Kundra’s wife and actor Shilpa Shetty has also been recorded in connection with the case.