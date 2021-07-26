scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 26, 2021
Must Read

Raj Kundra porn apps case: Statements of Gehna Vasisht, other accused likely to be recorded today

Police will be producing Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe before court on Tuesday seeking an extension of their custody.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: July 26, 2021 1:30:34 pm
The statements of Gehna Vasisht and the other accused are likely to be recorded today. (File Photos)

The statements of Gehna Vasisht and the other accused, who had been arrested in February but were later released on bail in connection with the porn apps case over which businessman Raj Kundra has been, is likely to be recorded today.

The police have already recorded the statement of Tanvir Hashmi, a producer from Surat, who was arrested in the case.

Police will be producing Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe before court tomorrow (Tuesday) seeking an extension of their custody.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The duo was arrested last week in connection with their alleged role in operating apps like hotshots that have pornographic content.

Click here for more

Prior to their arrests, nine persons had been arrested in February soon after the racket came to light following a raid at a Madh Island bungalow.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement