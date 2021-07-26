Raj Kundra porn apps case: Statements of Gehna Vasisht, other accused likely to be recorded today

The statements of Gehna Vasisht and the other accused are likely to be recorded today. (File Photos)

The statements of Gehna Vasisht and the other accused, who had been arrested in February but were later released on bail in connection with the porn apps case over which businessman Raj Kundra has been, is likely to be recorded today.

The police have already recorded the statement of Tanvir Hashmi, a producer from Surat, who was arrested in the case.

Police will be producing Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe before court tomorrow (Tuesday) seeking an extension of their custody.

The duo was arrested last week in connection with their alleged role in operating apps like hotshots that have pornographic content.

Prior to their arrests, nine persons had been arrested in February soon after the racket came to light following a raid at a Madh Island bungalow.