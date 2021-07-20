Raj Kundra, arrested in porn apps case, to be produced in court today

The Mumbai police crime branch will produce businessman Raj Kundra before a local court on Tuesday for police custody. Kundra was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra is the husband of actor and businesswoman Shilpa Shetty.

Kundra will be produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court for custody. Sources said that his interrogation could lead to more arrests.

The Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch had in February this year registered an FIR in connection with the case and arrested nine persons soon after. Kundra‘s name came up during the interrogation of the accused, police officials said.

On Monday, Kundra was summoned for questioning, following which he was placed under arrest. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”

Nagrale said the arrest was in connection with the case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about making pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile apps.

In the racket busted by the crime branch earlier this year, the police said that women were lured into acting in pornographic movies, with promises of roles in web series.

Some of the accused arrested were owners of streaming platforms where these porn films were available for viewing with a subscription fee. An officer said that Kundra’s name came up in connection with his links to one of the companies involved in showcasing such movies on digital platforms.

Apart from the case by Mumbai police, Kundra’s name had also cropped up in a similar case that had been registered by the Maharashtra Cyber police last year. In that case, Kundra had filed for anticipatory bail and the court is likely to decide on his application next week.