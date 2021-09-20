scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Mumbai court grants bail to Raj Kundra in adult films case

Raj Kundra had moved a regular bail plea before the court, claiming that he was being made a scapegoat in the case without any conclusive evidence and that the Mumbai Police has practically completed its probe against him.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: September 20, 2021 5:57:42 pm
Raj Kundra was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions. (File)

A Magistrate court in Mumbai on Monday granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in connection with an adult film racket. Kundra was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions.

On Saturday, Kundra moved a regular bail plea before the court, claiming that he was being made a scapegoat in the case without any conclusive evidence and that the Mumbai Police has practically completed its probe against him.

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch had recently filed a supplementary chargesheet against Kundra and three others in the case pertaining to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications like Hotshots and Bollyfame.

In his plea filed through lawyer Prashant Patil,  Kundra had claimed that he was falsely implicated despite not being named in FIR and is being “dragged” into the case by the police.

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19.

Kundra said that while he has “deep roots in the society”, being a permanent resident of India, he was associated with the company that owns Hotshots and Bollyfame only for 10 months.

“In fact, it is the sole discretion of artists to upload their contents on the apps. The contents of the complaint do not disclose any prima facie offence against the applicant,” his plea said.

According to Kundra’s lawyer, he is likely to be released on Tuesday after completing bail formalities.

