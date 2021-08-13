Raj Kundra adult films case: Mumbai police forms SIT to probe porn racket

The Mumbai police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the various FIRs registered in the porn racket case, in which 12 persons including businessman Raj Kundra have been arrested so far.

An officer said that in all, there are four FIRs registered in the case and the accused in some of the cases are different.

Soon after the Mumbai police crime branch busted a porn racket after raising a bungalow at Madh Island, other women who had been forced into the racket also came forward to lodge complaints following which other FIRs were registered.

Currently, 12 accused including Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, have been arrested by the police and are currently in jail custody.