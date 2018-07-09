Raj Bhavan to soon use treated water for gardening its lawns

The civic body initially had proposed to charge Rs 14.52 per 1,000 litres for the treated water, but plan was rejected by Raj Bhavan officials. Finally, the civic body agreed to supply recycled water at Rs 3.27 per 1,000 litres. The civic body initially had proposed to charge Rs 14.52 per 1,000 litres for the treated water, but plan was rejected by Raj Bhavan officials. Finally, the civic body agreed to supply recycled water at Rs 3.27 per 1,000 litres.

Almost a week from now, the Maharashtra’s Governors’ bungalow will start using treated water for gardening and other non-potable purposes. A year ago, the BMC approved a proposal to provide water from the Banganga sewage treatment plant to Raj Bhavan, the Maharashtra Governor’s official residence. The work is in its final stages and the treated water is likely to be used from next week, officials privy to the development told The Indian Express.

In April last year, the civic body had approved a proposal to lay a an 830-metre-long pipeline to supply 1.5 lakh litres of water from the Banganga plant to the state governor’s residence. Besides, Raj Bhavan officials have laid at least 600 metres of pipeline inside the premises for a storage and distribution network.

“We have built a separate water tank near the helipad lawn which has a storage capacity of 1.5 lakh litres. It will be used for gardening plants. Besides, the treated water will be supplied to the 14-storey staff quarters, which would be used for flushing the toilets as we have a separate pipeline for it,” said an official.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, the treated water will be primarily used for gardening and maintaining the helipad lawn, the lower lawn where the Republic Day event is organised, the lawn at Jal Bhushan bungalow that is opposite to the governor’s bungalow, and two other lawns. The water will also be used for horticulture purposes, including maintaining a herbal garden with at least 6,000 plants.

While the BMC has spent at least Rs 79 lakh on it, Raj Bhavan officials have spent Rs 16 lakh, which includes laying the pipeline and building a water tank. “We had planned to finish the work by May but it got a little delayed,” said an official.

“We want to set an example on how treated water can be used for gardening and other purposes. We feel that it will encourage others to use treated water for non-potable purposes. This is in turn help conserving drinking water, which could be supplied to those who need it,” added the official.

As many as 1.5 million litres per day (MLD) sewage is being treated at the Banganga plant since June 2014. At present, treated water, fit for non-potable purposes, is discharged into the sea owing to the lack of a distribution network.

The civic body initially had proposed to charge Rs 14.52 per 1,000 litres for the treated water, but plan was rejected by Raj Bhavan officials. Finally, the civic body agreed to supply recycled water at Rs 3.27 per 1,000 litres.

