Raj Bhavan denies reports that Maharashtra Governor wants to quit

Even as opposition parties in Maharashtra continued with their demand for removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari from his post over his remarks on Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Raj Bhavan on Monday scotched rumours that Koshyari himself was keen on stepping down.

As reports about Koshyari’s purported request — that he be allowed to step down — made their rounds through the day, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said, “All these reports are baseless. The Governor has made no such request to anyone”.

Sources said the Centre is unlikely to bow before the Opposition’s demand to sack Koshyari. Instead, they said, he will be given an honourable exit to ensure the Opposition does not get the credit for this.

Koshyari took charge as Maharashtra Governor in September 2019 and has more than two years left in his five-year tenure.

On Monday, Pawar said a person is appointed to the Governor’s position by higher-ups and they should take care that such statements are not repeated. “When I met him (Koshyari), he used to say that he wanted to go back to his home state. The Centre must decide on this immediately…”