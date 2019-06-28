Rainy weekend ahead for Mumbai, says IMD

Issuing a heavy rainfall warning for Mumbai and Thane for the weekend, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said rainfall shall intensify Saturday and start to decrease on Sunday. On Thursday, though, Mumbai remained relatively dry, with the IMD recording little or no rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is waiting for rains to replenish the lakes that supply water to the city — these lakes only have five per cent water stock, according to data released by the BMC’s water department.

The delayed monsoon has forced the civic body to withdraw water from Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna’s reserve stock. “The current stock will sustain till the end of July and we are hoping that rains will arrive by then. Delay in rains will deplete the water stock further. We are appealing to residents not to waste water,” said an official from the water department.

But Mumbai’s neighbouring districts are receiving heavy rain. Ratnagiri, Sindudurg, Malvan and Devgad respectively received 134 mm, 150 mm, 181 mm and 119 mm of rainfall between 8.30 am Wednesday and 8.30 am Thursday, with downpours expected to continue. Over the same period, Mumbai received 0.4mm of rainfall, as recorded by the IMD’s Colaba station, and 13.6 mm as recorded by the Santacruz station.

IMD scientists say the reason that Mumbai has not received substantial rainfall is that moisture is in the lower levels of the atmosphere, where strong wind conditions in different directions lead to scanty rainfall.