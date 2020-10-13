Rainy week ahead across Maharashtra, says IMD

A flooded area in Mumbai. (Express photo)

The India Meteorological Department Monday forecast a rainy week across Maharashtra.

The weather bureau has issued a yellow alert (thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds with heavy rain across isolated areas) on Wednesday for Mumbai and suburbs. An orange alert has been issued for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri, with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64.5 to 204.5 mm in 24 hours) at isolated places on Thursday.

Thundershowers have been predicted in several regions through the week. “In view of the formation of the deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal and it’s gradual west-northwestwards movement, rainfall activity over most parts of

Maharashtra is expected increase during the next five days,” said IMD said.

Some parts of the state witnessed thundershowers with lightning associated with heavy spells of rain in the last two to three days. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, Mumbai suburbs received trace rainfall, while 1.2 mm of rainfall was recorded by IMD’s Colaba observatory.

Since October 1, Mumbai has received 56.1 mm of rain. On an average, the city receives 89.3 mm of rainfall in October.

Because of the development of consecutive weather systems bringing widespread and heavy rain, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon has been delayed. As per the calendar released by IMD, southwest monsoon would have withdrawn completely by this time of the year. However, monsoon is yet to retreat from the state.

Meanwhile, hazy conditions continued for the fourth consecutive day in Mumbai on Monday, but pollution levels marginally dropped as compared to Saturday. The AQI dipped to 88 (satisfactory), as opposed to 121 (moderate) on Saturday – the worst since the lockdown was imposed in March.

